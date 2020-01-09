Jagan set to launch Amma Vodi scheme today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the Jagananna Amma Vodi programme at the PVKN government Degree College grounds in Chittoor on Thursday (January 9). The day also marks the completion of one year of his Praja Sankalpa Padayatra.

Under the scheme, a financial assistance of ₹15,000 will be given to nearly 43 lakh mothers or guardians who send their children to school. Student enrolment has already increased by 30 % in the current academic year after the announcement of the scheme.

Funds to the tune of ₹ 6,455.80 crore have been allocated for implementation of the scheme in the academic year 2019-20 in all government, private aided, private unaided schools/junior colleges. School and college dropouts are not eligible for this scheme and neither are government employees and income-tax payers.

Periodical reports

The initial rule of 75 % mandatory attendance has been waived to encourage mothers to send their children to school. Orphans and street children studying in schools through voluntary organisations have been covered under the scheme and the money will be given to the organisations. The promised aid of ₹15000 will be directly deposited in the beneficiaries’ savings bank accounts in January every year until the child completes class 12.

The Regional Joint Directors of the School Education Department and the Intermediate Boards will submit periodical reports for proper monitoring by the respective district Collectors.

Though initially the scheme was announced only for school students, later it was extended to the Intermediate level.

Arrangements in place

Chittoor Staff Reporter adds:

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the CM’s four-hour-long visit. Thousands of students and parents are expected to take part in the event.

This being the maiden visit of Mr. Jagan to the district headquarters after becoming CM, party cadres put up welcome banners and flexes all over the town. Senior party leader and National BC Core Committee chairman Bullet Suresh embarked on arranging a 100-foot-tall cut-out of the CM at the old bus stand junction.

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta and SP Senthil Kumar chalked out an action plan to ensure the programme went off without a hitch.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh along with senior party leaders inspected the venue.