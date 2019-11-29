Bouquets and brickbats for govt.as it completes 6 months in office

“Within six months to one year, I will prove that Jagan is a good Chief Minister through good administration,” asserted Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy soon after assuming office after a thumping victory in the elections.

He completes six months in office on November 30 and during this period, the YSRCP government has taken several decisions in a tearing hurry with an eye on the election manifesto.

Unfazed by the precarious financial position of the State, the government has rolled out more than six schemes, including Rythu Bharosa and YSR Navasakam, targeting various sections of society. The creation of 1.35 lakh Village Secretariat posts and recruitment 2.75 lakh village volunteers, and weekly off to policemen are seen as major achievements.

Hefty increase in the salaries of Asha workers, home guards, VOAs (Velugu Animators) and 108 staff was another major decision.

Spirited performance

The government demonstrated its resolve to make the State liquor free by cracking down on illegal outlets and taking over the business from private traders. Now, it plans to prune the number of bars by 40 % from January.

Amma Vodi, distribution of house sites, Outsourcing Corporation, YSR Netanna Nestam, YSR Kapu Nestam, Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement, etc, are in the pipeline.

The government has set up the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Commission, which is mandated to conduct a preview of public tenders for all works over ₹100 crore. ‘Reverse tendering’ has almost become a buzzword in the State. The government says about ₹ 620 crore was saved by going in for reverse tendering in the Polavaram project, a claim contested by the Opposition.

On the flip side, some of the decisions taken by the Jagan government such as pulling down the Praja Vedika, scrapping free sand policy and introduction of English medium in government schools from Classes 1 to 6 kicked up a controversy and even caught the attention of the nation.

Scarcity of sand impacted construction activity forcing building workers to come on to the streets. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan staged ‘a long march’ and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu undertook a ‘deeksha’ to highlight the issue. Supply is yet to be fully restored.

Cancellation of contracts and agreements citing corruption sparked apprehensions in industry and trade circles. The first contract to be terminated was the one on the Polavaram project awarded to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL).This was followed by cancellation of land allotted to the Dubai-based LuLu group and VBC group owned by a relative of Mr. Naidu. Though Mr. Jagan had lucidity explained the rationale behind the decision to reserve 75 % jobs for locals in industries, no significant investments have flown into the State.

Bifurcation issues

The World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIM) have pulled out of the $300-million State Capital project. The government’s decision to review Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) touched off a furore prompting the Centre to caution the State government.

Barring a couple of representations, the Jagan government has hardly made any effort to secure the Special Category Status (SCS) for the State. The government emphasises on friendly relations with the neighbouring States, but several issues which cropped up post bifurcation are yet to be resolved.