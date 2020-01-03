Andhra Pradesh

Eligible candidates will not miss Amma Vodi: Minister

Education Minister A. Suresh on Friday said Jagananna Amma Vodi programme, scheduled to be launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Chittoor on January 9, will cover all eligible candidates.

The Minister reviewed the educational programme in his chambers and enquired with the department officials about issues related to eligibility criteria and technical problems if any.

Allaying fears of the ‘beneficiaries’, he said so far 42,80,753 beneficiaries had been identified across the State and ₹6,421 crore had been allocated for the purpose.

The Minister said the missing names of eligible candidates in the lists announced so far, could take it to the notice of the officials concerned by 5 p.m. on January 5. Such cases would be examined and the scheme would be implemented for the eligible ones.

Jan 3, 2020

