Eligible candidates will not miss Amma Vodi: Minister

Education Minister A. Suresh on Friday said Jagananna Amma Vodi programme, scheduled to be launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Chittoor on January 9, will cover all eligible candidates.
The Minister reviewed the educational programme in his chambers and enquired with the department officials about issues related to eligibility criteria and technical problems if any.
Allaying fears of the ‘beneficiaries’, he said so far 42,80,753 beneficiaries had been identified across the State and ₹6,421 crore had been allocated for the purpose.
The Minister said the missing names of eligible candidates in the lists announced so far, could take it to the notice of the officials concerned by 5 p.m. on January 5. Such cases would be examined and the scheme would be implemented for the eligible ones.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.