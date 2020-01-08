‘Amma Vodi a boon for poor children’

National Child Labour Project (NCLP) Krishna district Project Director (PD) D. Anjaneya Reddy has appealed to parents to make use of the Amma Vodi scheme to educate their children. “No child should be out of school. Children should be enrolled in schools and shall not work in shops, hotels and other establishments,” Mr. Reddy said.

Participating in an awareness programme on organised by NCLP at Jakkampudi at YSR Colony in the city on Tuesday, he explained the benefits of the scheme, launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in government, aided and unaided schools across the State. “Education is a big asset for children which can transform their lives and bring reforms in society. I request the mothers to send their wards to schools and make use of Amma Vodi,” Mr. Reddy said while explaining the success stories of children who hailed from poor families and were in good positions after completing education.

Parents take out rally

All the students studying in 16 NLCP Schools in the district are eligible for Amma Vodi, the PD said directed NCLP Project Manager B. Prasanna to visit villages and slums and ensure all children are enrolled in schools.