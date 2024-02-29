Head constable among 17 held for gambling in Anantapur

February 29, 2024 04:48 am | Updated 04:48 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan on Wednesday suspended an Armed Reserve Head Constable of Anantapur circle after he was arrested along with sixteen others on charges of taking part in gambling, on the outskirts of Bukkarayasamudram in the district, on Tuesday night.

The SP said that acting on a tip-off, the Bukkarayasamudram police and a special party from Anantapur raided the location and caught as many as 17 accused. Cases were registered under the A.P. Gaming Act. One among them was identified as an AR head constable. Suspension orders were issued against him, the SP said.

Police seized ₹31,000 in cash and 11 mobile phones from the accused.

The SP said that given the forthcoming general elections, the police embarked on cordon and search operations in Anantapur district from Tuesday midnight till Wednesday morning. During the searches, the police thoroughly searched fields, farmhouses and haystacks, which would generally serve as hideouts to store liquor smuggled from Karnataka, ID liquor, gutkha, and other contraband material.

“Police also summoned all the rowdy-sheeters, former convicts with serious criminal records, and counselled them to stay away from illegal activities during the elections,” Mr Anburajan said.