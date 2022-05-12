Andhra Pradesh: ‘Golden chariot’ floated to Srikakulam coast from Myanmar

The wooden chariot that was found in the sea on the Srikakulam coast on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

The “golden chariot” that came floating to the Srikakulam coast of Andhra Pradesh due to the impact of cyclone Asani came from Myanmar, it has been confirmed.

As the gold painted chariot drew the attention of everyone, the Marine Police decoded the words written on the chariot. According to them, the words were written in Burmese, a Sino-Tibetan language. It was written as ‘‘15th Day of First Full Moon Day-Year 1383’.

Marine police wing Circle Inspector G. Demullu said the department took the help of language experts and Google translate facility to decode the words and it was confirmed that the the boat had floated from Mayanmar. “It was only a gold painted chariot. As its structure was made up of wood, it sailed up to sea coast of Andhra Pradesh. We handed it over to the local police for further action,” he added.