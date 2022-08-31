‘Financial aid should be sought for North Andhra, Rayalaseema in SZC meet’

Andhra Intellectuals Forum State president Golivi Appala Naidu on Tuesday urged the State government to take up the issue of special financial packages for the speedy development of both North Andhra and Rayalaseema in the Southern Zonal Council(SZC) meet to be held on September 3 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to The Hindu here, the forum State president said SZC was a great platform to raise all the 19 issues and promises given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

“The Union government used to give ₹50 crore per year to each district of the two regions. However, the Center stopped its financial aid without any valid reason. The State government should demand restoration of regular financial aid and special packages for the development of two regions, badly hit by the bifurcation,” said Mr. Appala Naidu.

He hailed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for conducting a preparatory meeting and constituting a high-level delegation, led by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, to highlight the issues in SZC meet that would discuss issues of all Southern States.

Mr. Appala Naidu said that Pratyeka Hoda-Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samiti, headed by Chalasani Srinivas, would hold meetings very soon in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to discuss the Special Category Status (SCS).