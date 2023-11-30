Cyclone ‘Michaung’ likely to bring rain to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh

November 30, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The South Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience rain under the influence of Cyclone ‘Michaung’ early next week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“It is too early to identify the exact location of the landfall, but basing on the existing weather conditions over the Bay of Bengal, the cyclone is expected to move towards the eastern coast, between South Coastal A.P. and North Tamil Nadu, during the early hours of December 4,” an IMD official told The Hindu on Thursday.

“Rainfall activity may commence from Sunday along the coastal areas of the State. Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail across the coast in the predicted areas,” the IMD said.

At present, the system appears as a well-marked low pressure, which is likely to intensify into a depression on December 1. Later, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclone over the southeast region of Bay of Bengal on December 3 before making landfall on December 4.

There is a possibility of cancellation of the Eastern Naval Command’s annual Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on December 4 if the cyclone’s direction changes towards North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD said the sea would be rough to very rough, and squally winds were likely across the coast during the transition period of the storm.