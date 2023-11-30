HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone ‘Michaung’ likely to bring rain to South Coastal Andhra Pradesh

The well-marked low pressure is likely to intensify into a depression on December 1, says IMD

November 30, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

The South Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience rain under the influence of Cyclone ‘Michaung’ early next week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“It is too early to identify the exact location of the landfall, but basing on the existing weather conditions over the Bay of Bengal, the cyclone is expected to move towards the eastern coast, between South Coastal A.P. and North Tamil Nadu, during the early hours of December 4,” an IMD official told The Hindu on Thursday.

“Rainfall activity may commence from Sunday along the coastal areas of the State. Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail across the coast in the predicted areas,” the IMD said.

At present, the system appears as a well-marked low pressure, which is likely to intensify into a depression on December 1. Later, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclone over the southeast region of Bay of Bengal on December 3 before making landfall on December 4.

There is a possibility of cancellation of the Eastern Naval Command’s annual Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam on December 4 if the cyclone’s direction changes towards North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD said the sea would be rough to very rough, and squally winds were likely across the coast during the transition period of the storm.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / weather news / rains

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.