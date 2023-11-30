HamberMenu
Andhra, Telangana police clash on Nagarjuna Sagar project on Krishna river

It is third time that such disturbances between two states police were seen over the project. 

November 30, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Andhra Pradesh police occupying the Nagarjuna Sagar project site on early Thursday, November 29, 2023.

Andhra Pradesh police occupying the Nagarjuna Sagar project site on early Thursday, November 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State police forces one again indulged in clashes on Nagarjuna Sagar project site located on Krishna River.

The Andhra Pradesh Government deployed hundreds of reserved police forces from 6th battalion on the intervening night of November 28-29, who occupied the project site by removing all barricades and CCTV cameras, which were installed by the Telangana government.

Sources in the government told that it was a reaction to the Telangana government’s previous act, in which they occupied the Andhra Pradesh part of the project, after the bifurcation of the State. 

It is third time that such disturbances between two states police were seen over the project. 

