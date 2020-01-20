Andhra Pradesh Cabinet clears decentralised capital across Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has cleared the decks for the development of Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool as the legislative, executive and judicial capital cities respectively at its meeting held before the special Assembly session began on Monday.
It also gave its nod for the APCRDA Repeal Bill, 2020, paving the way for the formation of Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority in its place.
The Cabinet has approved the government’s decision to hand over the investigation of alleged insider trading in Amaravati to the Lokayukta.
It has been decided to pay annuity to farmers who gave their lands for 15 years as recommended by the high power committee.
