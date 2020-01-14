‘Naidu opposing Executive capital plan for vested interest’

Alleging that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu had planned ‘Amaravati bus yatra’ to “further his vested interests”, YSRCP general secretary Dadi Veerabhadra Rao on Monday said that the former Chief Minister owed an explanation for his aversion to the proposal of setting up the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

‘Insider trading’

“Mr. Naidu’s vehement opposition to the three-capital plan tells all about the insider trading done before finalising the place for the State capital. He should explain as to why the TDP government had ignored the recommendations of Sivaramakrishnan Committee which advocated decentralised development,” Mr. Veerabhadra Rao told the media here on Monday.

The YSRCP leader said that the committee had strongly opposed the centralised development in one area. “The Hyderabad model was faulty as it had deprived the rest of Telangana of development projects,” said Mr. Veerabhadra Rao.

He also criticised Bhuvaneswari, wife of Mr. Naidu, for opposing setting up Executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

“She should keep in mind how the people from North Andhra region had showered blessings on the TDP. Ms. Bhuvaneswari must explain why she, after deciding to stay aloof from politics, is taking part in the protest in Amaravati,” said Mr. Veerabhadra Rao and claimed that the people of North Andhra had welcomed the proposal of setting up Executive capital in Visakhapatnam.

Commercial hub

“The move will need less investment as Visakhapatnam is the largest commercial hub of the State with a robust industrial ecosystem when compared to Amaravati. The construction cost is very high in Amaravati due to the loose soil, which would not be case for Visakhapatnam,” he added.