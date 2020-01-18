Naidu batting for Amaravati as he invested there: YSRCP

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had committed a “historical blunder” by splurging money and leaving a huge debt burden of over ₹3.40 lakh crore on the State, Adviser to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Saturday.

Addressing a rally organised by Narsaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Mr. Reddy said, “Had Mr. Naidu not acted like a realtor, the State’s finances would have been in a better shape today.”

“Mr. Naidu had shown Amaravati in graphics and tried to hoodwink the people. Why couldn’t he build permanent structures in Amaravati? Why did he cause losses to the farmers in Guntur and Krishna districts in the name of green belt? He is raising a hue and cry now because he, his friends and business partners had invested money in Amaravati,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Ministers M. Sucharitha and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, MLAs Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Bolla Brahma Naidu, Ambati Rambabu, and Vidadala Rajani took part in the rally organised in support of the proposed move of to decentralise administration by having three capitals.

‘Insider trading’

Mr. Ramana Rao said the TDP government had indulged in insider trading while zeroing in on Amaravati as the capital, and the state government would reveal the entire data of those who bought lands at a cheaper price in Amaravati.

Ms. Rajani said the village secretariat system would ensure decentralisation of administration as people need not go to the Secretariat nor do the rounds at the district headquarters.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Mr. Naidu and his benamis had earned crores of rupees by resorting to insider trading, and added that all these leaders would have to face an inquiry in the future.