Andhra Pradesh

‘Naidu trying to protect land bought through insider trading’

YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amarnath addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

YSRCP MLA Gudivada Amarnath addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.  

more-in

Sri Krishna Commission report was dumped with ulterior motive: Amarnath

YSR Congress Party spokesman and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday accused TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu of launching a tirade against the plan of making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State.

“Mr. Naidu is spitting venom against the proposals for decentralised development. His protest at Benz Circle in Vijayawada was a desperate attempt to divert attention of people from growing popularity of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Mr. Amarnath told the media here.

The MLA wondered why Mr. Naidu had so much animosity towards Visakhapatnam and North Andhra region. “The TDP chief was trying to gain political mileage by projecting that all the farmers are up in arms against setting up Executive capital in Visakhapatnam,” he alleged.

The people of North Andhra region never opposed any projects planned for the development of the State. “Mr. Naidu is instigating farmers to protect the land bought by him and his associates by resorting to insider trading before zeroing in on Amaravati as the State capital. He had dumped the reports of Sri Krishna Commission and Sivaramakrishnan Commission with ulterior motives,” Mr. Amarnath said.

The YSRCP leader said the government would launch a probe into the “corrupt deeds committed by Mr. Naidu during his five-year rule”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 1:03:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/naidu-trying-to-protect-land-bought-through-insider-trading/article30527871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY