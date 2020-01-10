‘Naidu trying to protect land bought through insider trading’

YSR Congress Party spokesman and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday accused TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu of launching a tirade against the plan of making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State.

“Mr. Naidu is spitting venom against the proposals for decentralised development. His protest at Benz Circle in Vijayawada was a desperate attempt to divert attention of people from growing popularity of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Mr. Amarnath told the media here.

The MLA wondered why Mr. Naidu had so much animosity towards Visakhapatnam and North Andhra region. “The TDP chief was trying to gain political mileage by projecting that all the farmers are up in arms against setting up Executive capital in Visakhapatnam,” he alleged.

The people of North Andhra region never opposed any projects planned for the development of the State. “Mr. Naidu is instigating farmers to protect the land bought by him and his associates by resorting to insider trading before zeroing in on Amaravati as the State capital. He had dumped the reports of Sri Krishna Commission and Sivaramakrishnan Commission with ulterior motives,” Mr. Amarnath said.

The YSRCP leader said the government would launch a probe into the “corrupt deeds committed by Mr. Naidu during his five-year rule”.