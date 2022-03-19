Alumni chip for makeover of TRR Govt. Degree college

₹75 lakh mobilised for the college set up in 1966

A view of the TRR Government Degree college at Kandukur in Prakasam district. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

₹75 lakh mobilised for the college set up in 1966

TRR Government Degree college in Kandukur in Prakasam district is all set for a makeover, thanks to the contributions made by former students, including academicians and politicians.

Around ₹75 lakh has been mobilised so far for giving facelift to the college that has been scattering the seeds of knowledge and bringing light and colour in the lives of the rural poor since its formation in 1966, according to its Principal M. Ravi Kumar.

Prominent alumni include Chief Secretary I.Y.R. Krishna Rao, former Human Resources Development, Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Vikrama Simhapuri University retd Vice-Chancellor K. VeeraiahK. Malakondaiah, retired Professor of Physics at Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Hari Kumar, Rtd. Joint Commissioner of Police, Sk. Hussain, Central Bureau of Police Intelligence, Sri. Divi Lingaiah Naidu, former municipal chairman of Kandukur, G.Venkata Subbaiah, former ZP chairman of Ongole.

A samiti has been constituted by Kandukur MLA and former Minister M. Mahidhar Reddy to get ‘A’ grade certification from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council(NAAC) for the college.

“The founders of the college, Thikkavarapu Rami Reddy and Chenchu Rama Naidu, firmly believed that education is the best way of serving humanity,” he said gearing up to hold celebrations to felicitate alumni on March 19.

Founder principal T. Krishna Swamy brought glory to the chair with his commitment, noble vision and ever-readiness to the welfare of students and that had been the history continued down by many stalwarts, said the Principal.

The college offers 10 UG programmes and 3 PG programmes with the students’ strength being 730.