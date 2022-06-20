Agnipath Bharat Bandh live updates | Centre stands firm on roll-out; security beefed up after storm in States

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme from across the country

Security personnel patrol the areas near Varanasi Railway Station amid nationwide protests against the Central government’s Agnipath scheme, in Varanasi, on Sunday, June 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme from across the country

Protests erupted in several states on June 16 against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers between 17.5 and 21 years of age across the three services for a four-year period followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits. The Centre on June 18 announced several incentives including a 10% reservation in vacancies in the defence ministry and paramilitary forces for Agnipath retirees as it tried to defuse the violent protests that raged on against the new military recruitment scheme in many states and the opposition parties stepped up pressure for a rollback.

Mobs set ablaze Taregana railway station in Bihar during a bandh on June 18 and vandalised Ludhiana railway station in Punjab, as protesters continued to target railway properties on the fourth day of the stir and blocked roads and rail tracks in several states including West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. Railways cancelled 369 trains and passengers faced a harrowing time. Over 200 trains were cancelled a day earlier after the railways faced the brunt of the protests. The agitation also spread to the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, with aspirants doing push-ups on roads at some places to register their protest.

Explained | The Agnipath scheme for armed forces

Despite the Centre's steps to assuage concerns and police arresting hundreds of people for the violence, there was no let-up in the protests. In Patna and its outskirts, bandh supporters were restrained by Bihar police from forcing shops to down their shutters, but they hurled stones and set fire to Taregana railway station in Masaurhi sub-division and a jeep belonging to the railway police. There was also cross-firing and journalists covering the clash were assaulted.

Here are the latest updates

10:10 AM | Delhi

Traffic in central Delhi to be affected due to Congress protest

Traffic in parts of central Delhi will be affected on June 20 due to the Congress’ protest against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme and “vendetta politics” against Rahul Gandhi, according to traffic police.

Mr. Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case and will appear before the agency for the fourth time on Monday. - PTI

10:00 AM | Noida

CrPC 144 already imposed, don’t violate law: Noida cops warn ahead of proposed Bharat Bandh

Youngsters raise slogans during a protest against the Agnipath scheme, in Meerut, on Thursday, June 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid a call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on June 20 over the Agnipath scheme, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday reiterated that CrPC section 144 is imposed in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order.

The police’s appeal came even as a group of ex-servicemen submitted a memorandum with authorities demanding strict against “anti-social” elements involved in the violence during protests against Centre’s new scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and Air Force.

So far, 225 people have been booked and 15 arrested in connection with the violent protest at the Jewar toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Friday. - PTI

10:00 AM |

Agniveers to have rank and insignia distinct from existing ranks

Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme would form a distinct rank different from any other existing rank and also sport distinctive insignia on their uniform, according to the Terms and Conditions of the scheme. The Indian Air Force (IAF), in a detailed brief, ‘Agnipath scheme for enrolment in armed forces’ said Agnipath is a “new HR (Human Resource) Management scheme” for the armed forces.

10:00 AM |

Centre bans 35 WhatsApp groups for spreading fake news on Agnipath scheme

As many as 35 WhatsApp groups that were allegedly spreading fake news about the Agnipath military recruitment scheme were on Sunday banned by the government, officials said.

The move came amid violent protests against the scheme in different parts of the country since it was announced a few days ago.

Congress

Agnipath is first step to outsource Indian Army: Congress leaders

Demanding rollback of the Agnipath scheme, Telangana Congress held a day-long deeksha at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

The deeksha was addressed by Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy, Manthani MLA D. Sreedhar Babu, senior leaders J. Geetha Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud, V. Hanumantha Rao, G. Chinna Reddy, and Mallu Ravi, among others. They termed the new scheme as the first step to outsource the Army.

Bandh call

Home Secretary reviews law and order over bandh call

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a meeting of Directors-General of Police and Chief Secretaries of all States on Sunday in view of the violence over the Agnipath scheme and the Bharat bandh call for Monday.

It is not clear which organisation had announced the country-wide protest to take place on Monday, but the police in several areas imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, prohibiting gatherings of more than four people at a time based on social media posts.

BJP

BJP accuses Opposition of doing politics with national security after it opposes Agnipath

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused Opposition parties of doing politics on issues of national security as protests continued against the new short service scheme launched by the government for recruitment in the armed forces called “Agnipath”. On a day when the Congress held a protest against the scheme, the BJP made strong remarks against the support that the Opposition was extending to naysayers of the Agnipath scheme.

Congress

PM Modi forced youth to walk on Agnipath of unemployment: Rahul Gandhi

Amid widespread protests against the new military recruitment scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on June 19 launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said by repeatedly giving false hope of jobs, he has forced the youth to walk on ‘Agnipath’ of unemployment.

He also said 16 crore jobs were to be given in eight years, but the youth only got knowledge on “frying pakoras”.