BJP accuses Opposition of doing politics with national security after it opposes Agnipath

File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday accused Opposition parties of doing politics on issues of national security as protests continued against the new short service scheme launched by the government for recruitment in the armed forces called "Agnipath". On a day when the Congress held a protest against the scheme, the BJP made strong remarks against the support that the Opposition was extending to naysayers of the Agnipath scheme.

Addressing the press conference at the BJP's headquarters in New Delhi, spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The way Lt. Gen. Puri [Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs] has explained the Agnipath programme in the Army conference, I think now there is no doubt about it. It is sad to say that there should be no politics on some subjects. Politics is also taking place in the country on the subject of national policies and the Army officers have to come and explain to them and have to say that there is no place in this country for arson and violence, and do not indulge in violence. After all, what does the Opposition want? How will India become great if it does not reform, perform and transform?" he said.

The BJP leader lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "walking on Agnipath" [path of fire] for the progress of the country and said that the Opposition is "not able to digest this".

"Prime Minister walks on the path of reform, perform and transform by working 24 hours a day. He walks on the path of Agnipath so that my country can progress, my India can become great. But some people are not able to digest this national policy, politics is being done on this too," he said.

Earlier today, a senior Army officer clarified that the programme will not be rolled back and said that it is the "only progressive step to make the country young".

Addressing a joint press briefing with the officers from the Indian Navy and Air Force, Lt. Gen. Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, MoD, said that a number of casualties are reported just for health purposes from high-altitude areas.

"Coming to the rollback of the scheme, no. Why should it be rolled back? It is the only progressive step to making the country young. Why is it being made young? We are tinkering with ' Desh ki Raksha [national security]. There is no space. I will give you an example. Do you know how many casualties are reported just for health purposes from high-altitude areas? Do read about it, then you would come to know why young is important," the officer said.