Services announce schedule for recruitment, aspirants to be vetted for past behaviour; Navy looking at recruiting up to 600 women Agniveers

Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary Lt. General Anil Puri addresses a press conference regarding the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, at South Block, Ministry of Defence, in New Delhi on June 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

There will be no rollback of the Agnipath scheme, a senior military officer said on Sunday, terming it an opportunity to bring down the age profile of the armed forces while the three Services announced the recuritment schedule for the first batch of Agniveers with training set to commence by year end.

“There is no space for indiscipline in the armed forces. No space for arson. Every one who aspires to join Agnipath has to give an undertaking that they have not taken part in any arson… There will be police verification after that,” said Lt. General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs addressing a Tri-Service press conference, after a meeting by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with the three Service Chiefs, held for the second consecutive day.

Air Marshal S.K. Jha said notification and registration process for enrollment of first batch will go live online from June 24 through the well established online system of the Indian Air Force.

“From July 24 online examination will start and by end December we will enroll the first batch and December 30 the training will commence," he said.

Navy’s Chief of Personnel Vice-Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi said they have already started working on the process and the advertisement will reach the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting by June 25 and the process would start within one month. “By November 21 the first batch of Agniveers will report at our training centre INS Chilka. The Agniveers will be gender neutral. Women will also be inducted,” he said.

Of the 3,000 Agniveers to be inducted by the Navy this year there will be some women Vice-Admiral Tripathi said and added. “We are working out the numbers based on the number of ships they can be accommodated and the facilities in training establishments.”

The Navy already has women officers serving on aircraft and onboard warships, he noted.

The Navy is looking at recruiting upto 600 women Agniveers depending on the modalities they would be posted on warships as well, it has been learnt.

For the Army, the terms and conditions and eligibility criteria have already been put up on the Army website, said Lt. Gen. C.B. Ponnappa, Adjutant General of Army.

“On July 1, we will have notification from all recuritment offices. The first rallies will start in first week on August to November. In two batches induction will be done into training centres,” he explained.

The Army which plans to induct 40,000 Agniveers in the first batch will recruit around 25,000 Agniveers in first batch by first half of December and remaining in the second batch by first half of February 2023.

For this, 83 rallies planned across the country covering all States, Lt. Gen. Ponnappa added.

On June 14, the government announced the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of the youth in the armed forces for four years doing away with the current recruitment process for soldiers and the age bracket for new recruits was fixed at 17 ½ to 21 years of age.

This led to massive protests and violence across several States and late on Thursday evening the Defence Ministry announced a one time upper age limit relaxation for the recruitment process through Agnipath scheme for 2022 to 23 years citing the fact that it was not possible to undertake recruitment during the last two years due to the pandemic.