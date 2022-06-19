Agniveer to have rank and insignia distinct from existing ranks

‘Seva Nidhi’ package of about ₹11.71 lakh will be paid at the time of discharge in the Agnipath scheme

(L-R) Adjutant General of the Indian Army Lt. General C.B. Ponnappa, Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary Lt. General Anil Puri, Indian Navy’s Chief of Personnel Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha during a press conference regarding the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme. | Photo Credit: PTI

‘Seva Nidhi’ package of about ₹11.71 lakh will be paid at the time of discharge in the Agnipath scheme

Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme would form a distinct rank different from any other existing rank and also sport distinctive insignia on their uniform, according to the Terms and Conditions of the scheme. The Indian Air Force (IAF), in a detailed brief, ‘Agnipath scheme for enrolment in armed forces’ said Agnipath is a “new HR (Human Resource) Management scheme” for the armed forces.

“Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the IA, different from any other existing ranks... A distinctive insignia will be worn by the Agniveers on their uniform during their service period. Detailed instructions shall be issued separately,” the Army’s T&C state. “The recruitment will be on All India All Class basis,” it stated.

Personnel enrolled through the Agniveer scheme will be required to undergo periodical medical check-ups and physical/ written/ field tests as governed by orders issued and the performance so demonstrated would be considered for “subsequent offer for enrolment in the Regular Cadre”.

On discharge after completion of four years, Agniveers will be paid a ‘Seva Nidhi’ package to enable them to return to society for pursuing employment in other sectors, both the Indian Army and the IAF said, which would approximately be ₹11.71 lakh.

“Agniveers will not be eligible for any kind of pension or gratuity, neither will they be eligible for Ex Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Canteen Stores Department (CSD) facilities, Ex Serviceman status and other related benefits,” the Terms state. “Agniveers will be barred from disclosing classified information gained during service to any unauthorised person or source under Official Secrets Act, 1923.”

However, for the duration of their engagement period, Agniveers will be entitled to medical facilities at military hospitals as well as CSD provisions. They will also entitled to honours and awards, as per extant guidelines governing the subject. Agniveers would be eligible for 30 days leave per year and sick leave based on medical advice.

Further on the enrolment process, the terms state that each Agniveer will be required to formally accept all terms and conditions of the Agnipath Scheme, and for personnel below the age of 18 years, the enrolment form will “need to be signed by the parents/ guardians, in accordance with extant provisions”.

Agniveers who are completing their engagement period in each batch will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the regular cadre based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated. “These applications will be considered in a centralised manner by the Army based on an objective criteria including performance during their engagement period and not more than 25% of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre... post completion of their four year engagement period,” the army said.