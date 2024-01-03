GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adani-Hindenburg case verdict | No ground to transfer investigation from SEBI to SIT, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court dismissed allegations that the members of the court-appointed committee were in a position of conflict of interest

January 03, 2024 10:27 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on April 13, 2021.

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on April 13, 2021. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court on January 3 refused to transfer the investigation being carried out by market regulator SEBI into Hindenburg Research’s allegations against the Adani Group to a separate Special Investigation Team (SIT) saying that the power of the court to enter the regulatory domain of SEBI is “limited”.

“SEBI has completed investigation in 20 out of 22 matters. Taking into account the assurance of the Solicitor General, we direct SEBI to complete the investigation in the other two cases preferably within three months”, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud ordered. 

The SEBI was also ordered to probe if the Hindenburg report on short-selling amounted to a violation of law, causing harm to investors.

The bench also underscored that the report of the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCPR) cannot be relied upon to doubt the SEBI investigation. It said that a report by a “third party organisation” cannot be regarded as “conclusive proof”.

The allegations of conflict of interest leveled by the petitioners against the members of the expert committee appointed by the court were dismissed for being “unsubstantiated”. Further, the Union government and SEBI were ordered to take into consideration the recommendations of the committee to strengthen the interest of the Indian investors.

The Hindenburg research report alleged that the Adani group was “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud” and that key listed companies in the group had “substantial debt” which put the entire group on a “precarious financial footing”. A sharp fall in the share value of various Adani companies, reportedly to the tune of $100 billion, was seen after the report was published. 

This led to a batch of petitions being filed before the top court including a plea that alleged that changes to the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act (SEBI Act) had provided a ‘shield and an excuse’ for the Adani Group’s regulatory contraventions and market manipulations to remain undetected.

Thereafter, the apex court asked SEBI to independently investigate the matter, apart from constituting an expert committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice A.M. Sapre to also look into the matter. 

The expert committee in its report released in May, found no prima facie lapse on the part of SEBI in the matter. 

However, a plea filed by Anamika Jaiswal, through advocate Prashant Bhushan, sought the formation of a separate Special Investigation Team (SIT), saying that the earlier committee was hit by a “conflict of interest”.

Mr. Bhushan said one of the committee members, O.P. Bhatt, a former chairman of the State Bank of India, was working as the Chairman of Greenko, a leading renewable energy company. Since March 2022, Greenko and Adani Group were working in a close partnership to provide energy to Adani Groups’ facilities in India, he submitted. 

  • January 03, 2024 11:57
    ‘Truth has prevailed’: Gautam Adani hails the verdict

    Gautam Adani hails the verdict, saying that the truth has prevailed.

    “The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgment shows that: Truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate. I am grateful to those who stood by us. Our humble contribution to India’s growth story will continue,” the Adani Group chairman said on social media platform X.

  • January 03, 2024 10:55
    Dictation of the verdict ends
  • January 03, 2024 10:54
    Petitions with unsubstantiated reports should not be pursued; members of the bar must be conscious of this

    The court highlights that the remedy of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was invented so that legitimate causes are brought to the fore by ordinary citizens. However, petitions with unsubstantiated reports should not be pursued, and members of the bar must be conscious of this, it adds. 

  • January 03, 2024 10:50
    Reliance on newspaper reports and third-party organisations cannot be treated as conclusive evidence

    ‘Reliance on newspaper reports and third-party organisations to question the statutory regulator does not inspire confidence. They can be treated as inputs but not conclusive evidence to doubt the SEBI probe’, the CJI says. 

  • January 03, 2024 10:48
    The power to transfer investigation must be exercised in exceptional circumstances

    CJI Chandrachud underscores that the power to transfer investigation must be exercised in exceptional circumstances and that such powers cannot be exercised in the absence of cogent justifications.

  • January 03, 2024 10:47
    The government and SEBI ordered to probe if the Hindenburg report violated the law and caused harm to investors

    The court directs the government and SEBI to see if there is any infraction of law by the Hindenburg report and if so, take action in accordance with law.

  • January 03, 2024 10:45
    The court rejects the conflict of interest allegations leveled by the petitioners against the members of the court-appointed expert committee

    ‘The Government of India and SEBI shall take into consideration the recommendations of the committee to strengthen the interest of the Indian investors’, the CJI says. 

    ​​

    Petitioner urges SC to form fresh expert committee to investigate Adani-Hindenburg case, citing conflict of interest in current one. Members of current committee include O.P. Bhatt, J.P. Devadhar, K.V. Kamath, Nandan Nilekani and Somasekhar Sundaresan

  • January 03, 2024 10:42
    The report of the OCCPR cannot be relied upon to doubt the ongoing SEBI investigation

    The court rules that the report of the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCPR) cannot be relied upon to doubt the SEBI investigation. 

    ‘OCCRP report is a third party report. It is unsubstantiated. Third party reports by media or organisations cannot be relied upon as conclusive proof against a statutory regulator like SEBI’, the CJI says. 

  • January 03, 2024 10:40
    Supreme Court holds that there is no ground to transfer the investigation from SEBI to a separate Special Investigation Team (SIT)

    “SEBI has completed investigation in 20 out of 22 matters. Taking into account the assurance of the Solicitor General, we direct SEBI to complete the investigation in the other two cases preferably within three months”, the court orders. 

  • January 03, 2024 10:39
    The power of this court to enter the regulatory framework of SEBI is limited

    CJI Chandrachud reads out the conclusions reached in the verdict- 

    “A. The power of this court to enter the regulatory framework of SEBI is limited. 

    B. No valid grounds were raised to direct SEBI to revoke its amendments on FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investments) and LODR (Listing of Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations. The regulations do not suffer from any infirmities.”

  • January 03, 2024 10:37
    CJI Chandrachud begins reading out the verdict in open court
  • January 03, 2024 10:35
    SEBI can’t be expected to take OCCRP allegations in Adani case as gospel truth: SC

    The Supreme Court on November 24 said statutory market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), cannot be expected to accept as “gospel truth” foreign media reports about Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP)’s findings of alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud against the Adani Group.

  • January 03, 2024 10:33
    An unclean chit: On the SEBI investigation and Hindenburg Research’s allegations

    Last Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) more time to complete its investigation into Hindenburg Research’s allegations of malfeasance, stock price manipulations, and violations of minimum public shareholding requirements in Adani Group firms.

