HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | What is the Adani-Hindenburg saga all about?

Watch | What is the Adani-Hindenburg saga all about?

A video explaining the findings by Hindenburg Research and what lies ahead for the Adani Group

February 04, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

Findings of the investigation conducted by Hindenburg Research allege that Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the group, has added over $100 billion to his net worth over the last three years, largely through stock price appreciation in the group’s seven key listed companies, which have spiked about 819% in the same period.

Hindenburg Research was founded in 2017 by Nate Anderson, a chartered financial analyst and a chartered alternative investment analyst.

It describes itself as a forensic financial research company and “activist short seller”. It focuses on analysing accounting irregularities, undisclosed transactions, illegal/unethical business or financial reporting practices. among other issues.

You may have read a bit about this already but a few questions may throw up a puzzle: why are banks commenting on their loan status to the Adani group? Why is LIC talking about its investments? Why is the Adani Group’s Current ratio a point of concern?

We also go deeper into what the Hindenburg report says, and what lies ahead for the group.

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Johan Sathyadas

Production: Shibu Narayan

Related stories

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.