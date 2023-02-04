Watch | What is the Adani-Hindenburg saga all about?

February 04, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

Findings of the investigation conducted by Hindenburg Research allege that Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of the group, has added over $100 billion to his net worth over the last three years, largely through stock price appreciation in the group’s seven key listed companies, which have spiked about 819% in the same period.

Hindenburg Research was founded in 2017 by Nate Anderson, a chartered financial analyst and a chartered alternative investment analyst.

It describes itself as a forensic financial research company and “activist short seller”. It focuses on analysing accounting irregularities, undisclosed transactions, illegal/unethical business or financial reporting practices. among other issues.

You may have read a bit about this already but a few questions may throw up a puzzle: why are banks commenting on their loan status to the Adani group? Why is LIC talking about its investments? Why is the Adani Group’s Current ratio a point of concern?

We also go deeper into what the Hindenburg report says, and what lies ahead for the group.

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Videography: Johan Sathyadas

Production: Shibu Narayan