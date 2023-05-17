HamberMenu
Supreme Court grants SEBI time till August 14 to complete probe against Adani group

Supreme Court had on March 2 ordered the formation of a six-member committee to probe allegations of stock manipulation against Adani Group by U.S. short-seller Hindenberg

May 17, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court on May 17 granted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud directed the SEBI to file an updated status report of the investigation.

The Bench, also comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala, also ordered that the report of the Justice A.M. Sapre committee, which was submitted to it, be made available to the parties to enable them to assist the court in the matter.

The Supreme Court had on March 2 ordered the formation of a six-member committee to probe allegations of stock manipulation against Adani Group by U.S. short-seller Hindenberg.

The Supreme Court listed the matter for further hearing on July 11.

