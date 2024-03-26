Activist Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike, says fight for Ladakh Statehood will go on

March 26, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Educator and reformist Sonam Wangchuk, ended his hunger strike, which had entered the 21st day on March 26. He, however, insisted that his fight will continue.

Earlier in the day. Mr. Wangchuk, who appeared frail in a video posted on the 21st day of fasting over the demand for Statehood for Ladakh, and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “prove that they are statesmen”.

“We need statesmen of integrity, farsightedness and wisdom in this country, and not just short-sighted characterless politicians. And I very much hope that PM Modi and Mr. Shah will soon prove that they are statesmen,” Mr. Wangchuk said.

Mr. Wangchuk has grown visibly frail and his voice is also strained. He commenced his fast on March 6, after talks between the Union government and the Ladakhi leadership failed in February. Statehood for the newly-carved Union Territory of Ladakh, and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, are among the four demands the leaders of the the Leh Apex Body and the KDA are pursuing with the Centre. However, several rounds of dialogue in the past year have failed to achieve any tangible result.

Mr. Wangchuk also reminded Mr. Modi of the promises the BJP had made to the people of Ladakh. “PM Modi is a devotee of Lord Ram. He should follow his teaching of ‘pran jaye par vachan na jaye’ (one may lose one’s life but not break a promise),” he said.

He urged voters to “use their ballot power very carefully this time in the interest of the nation”. “Citizens are the kingmakers. We can compel a government to change their ways, or change the government if that doesn’t work,” Mr. Wangchuk said.

