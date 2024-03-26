GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike, says fight for Ladakh Statehood will go on

The Ladakh activist appeared frail on 21st day of fasting; he urged voters to ‘use their ballot power very carefully’

March 26, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Activist Sonam Wangchuk speaks on the 21st day of his ‘climate fast’ on march 26, 2024. Photo: X/@Wangchuk66 via PTI

Activist Sonam Wangchuk speaks on the 21st day of his ‘climate fast’ on march 26, 2024. Photo: X/@Wangchuk66 via PTI

Educator and reformist Sonam Wangchuk, ended his hunger strike, which had entered the 21st day on March 26. He, however, insisted that his fight will continue.

Earlier in the day. Mr. Wangchuk, who appeared frail in a video posted on the 21st day of fasting over the demand for Statehood for Ladakh, and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “prove that they are statesmen”. 

“We need statesmen of integrity, farsightedness and wisdom in this country, and not just short-sighted characterless politicians. And I very much hope that PM Modi and Mr. Shah will soon prove that they are statesmen,” Mr. Wangchuk said.

Actor Prakash Raj visits climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on huger strike in Ladakh

Mr. Wangchuk has grown visibly frail and his voice is also strained. He commenced his fast on March 6, after talks between the Union government and the Ladakhi leadership failed in February. Statehood for the newly-carved Union Territory of Ladakh, and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, are among the four demands the leaders of the the Leh Apex Body and the KDA are pursuing with the Centre. However, several rounds of dialogue in the past year have failed to achieve any tangible result. 

Why Ladakh has turned to mass protests in freezing temperatures | Explained

Mr. Wangchuk also reminded Mr. Modi of the promises the BJP had made to the people of Ladakh. “PM Modi is a devotee of Lord Ram. He should follow his teaching of ‘pran jaye par vachan na jaye’ (one may lose one’s life but not break a promise),” he said.

Explained | What is Ladakh’s demand on Gilgit-Baltistan?

He urged voters to “use their ballot power very carefully this time in the interest of the nation”. “Citizens are the kingmakers. We can compel a government to change their ways, or change the government if that doesn’t work,” Mr. Wangchuk said.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Ladakh / demonstration / environmental issues / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.