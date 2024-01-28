What is Ladakh’s demand on Gilgit-Baltistan? | Explained

January 28, 2024 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST

The story so far: In January this year, Ladakh’s two key socio-political conglomerates, the Leh Apex Body (LAB), representing several Buddhist religious and political parties, and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), representing Muslim religious groups and local parties, submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as part of an ongoing dialogue between the Centre and the newly-carved Union Territory over a series of fresh demands from the region. These demands include extending the territorial control of Ladakh up to Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

What is the current status of Ladakh?

Ladakh, spread over 59,146 square kilometres, was a part of the Kashmir division of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. It was carved out as one of the Union Territories, the other being J&K, out of the State on August 5, 2019, as the Centre ended the special constitutional position of the region provided to it under Article 370. However, unlike the UT of J&K, Ladakh does not have a legislature. But it has two elected hill councils, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC) and LAHDC-Leh. They run micro governance issues of the region with a population of 2.74 lakh (2011 census). Ladakh is a Muslim-majority UT, with the Leh district dominated by Buddhists and Kargil by Shia Muslims. The region witnessed a divided reaction to the Centre’s moves to abrogate Article 370 and 35A, provisions that granted exclusive rights to locals over land, jobs and natural resources. Leh for many decades, supported the demand for UT status. However, Kargil, after the events of 2019, has been insisting on reunification with Kashmir.

What are the latest demands of the region?

In the past two years, both the socio-political bodies of Leh and Kargil launched street agitations, protesting against the UT status without a legislature. Both districts joined hands to launch a major campaign for the restoration of Statehood with a legislature. Earlier, Ladakh would send four members to the J&K Assembly and two members to the State’s legislative council. There is also a unanimous cry for special status under the Sixth Schedule and Article 371 of the Constitution of India on the lines of Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and other northeastern States. People of Ladakh argue that opening up the region to outsiders and outside investment will impact “the most ecologically fragile and sensitive areas.”

Editorial | Local sentiments: On the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil election

Ladakh also demands exclusive rights over recruitment. It has put forth a proposal to the Centre to have the Ladakh Public Service Commission for the recruitment of gazetted jobs. It also demands that the twin hill councils should have the power to recruit lower rung staff for the region. The Ladakh resident certificate should be the only basis for applying for these jobs in the region, said the key bodies of Ladakh in the memorandum.

Why extension of territorial control?

Prior to 1947, the Ladakh district also comprised the Gilgit-Baltistan area, which is now under the occupation of Pakistan. The memorandum highlights the fact and seeks extension of territorial control up to Gilgit-Baltistan. The memorandum impressed upon the Centre to make “attempts to include this area into Ladakh”. It demanded reservation of seats for Gilgit-Baltistan once a legislature is granted to the region. Ladakh also shares a long but volatile Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and saw a violent skirmish between the troops of these countries in 2020. The fresh memorandum to MHA underlines that “empowering the locals will foster stability in the region, further enhancing the foreign policy”. It pointed out that the understanding of the locals of the harsh terrain of Ladakh has always proved helpful in military and logistic operations.

What is the Centre’s stand?

In the wake of street protests held by people in Ladakh, the Centre in 2022 formed a committee under Minister of State G. Kishan Reddy to engage with the members of the LAB and KDA. The Centre had assured the people it would find “an appropriate solution to the issues related to language, culture and conservation of land in Ladakh.” However, it has failed to arrive at a solution. After a fresh bout protests in 2023, another high-powered committee, with Minister of State Nityanand Rai at its head, was empowered to engage with the stakeholders of Ladakh. The 17-member committee included the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor and members from the KDA and LAB. In 2024, these bodies submitted a written memorandum to pave the way for more structured talks between New Delhi and Ladakh over the list of demands.