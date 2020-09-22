Morning Digest: Lok Sabha passes Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill; Modi-Rajapaksa virtual summit on September 26, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a legislation that provides for up to seven years in jail for those attacking healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus or during any situation akin to the current pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on September 26 in India’s first virtual summit in the neighbourhood, even as Colombo awaits New Delhi’s decision on its request for a debt moratorium and an additional currency swap.

In his message to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter and the adoption of a Commemorative Declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the UN but said the institution faced a “crisis of confidence.”

Calling for an united protest by all Opposition parties against two Agriculture Bills, West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday announced a state wide protest against the legislation.

The Lok Sabha passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 on Monday even as the Opposition raised concerns that the legislation may be used to target political opponents and religious minorities.

Speaking at the United Nations’ 75th anniversary commemoration, Secretary General António Guterres said the world had a surplus of multilateral challenges but not enough multilateral answers to these.

On September 21, three days after CDC revised its guidance to acknowledge the spread of the novel coronavirus through aerosols and clearly mentioning that inhalation of particles, such as those in aerosols, is the “main way” the virus spreads, the nodal agency withdrew all mention of small particles and aerosols from the guidance.

An unchecked digital media is capable of spreading “venomous hatred,” terror and violence, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday. It can tarnish reputations of institutions and individuals. In fact, the digital media has already done all of this, the government told the court. The court should first train its attention on digital media, it said.

Eight Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended by the House earlier on Monday, have begun an indefinite sit-in protest within Parliament, even as the 15 non-NDA parties have appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind not to give assent to the two farm Bills passed in the Upper House on Sunday.

Young opener Devdutt Padikkal starred on debut before Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Monday.

Remarking that media can participate in virtuous and peaceful agenda-building processes to help produce democratic and progressive outcomes, eminent journalist and director of The Hindu Publishing Group (THG), N. Ram, cautioned against baneful trends of hyper-nationalism and chauvinism pervading the media.

The Congress has announced nationwide protests from September 24 against the Narendra Modi government’s three farm legislations aimed at liberalising the agriculture sector, after a meeting of the general secretaries and State in-charges called at the party headquarters on Monday.