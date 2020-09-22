National

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha passes Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on September 21, 2020.

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi on September 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Parliament on Monday passed the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, which provides for up to five years in jail for those attacking healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus or during any situation akin to the current pandemic.

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was passed by Lok Sabha by a voice vote. It has already cleared Rajya Sabha.

The Bill replaces an ordinance issued by the government in April.

The Union Cabinet had promulgated the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, to protect healthcare service personnel and property, including their living/working premises, against violence during epidemics.


