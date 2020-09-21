Cricket

RCB vs SRH | Sunrisers opt to bowl against RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. File

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field in their opening IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday.

Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

