Morning digest | Supreme Court to hear Lakhimpur Kheri case today; 11 dead in Pakistan earthquake, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

In a significant move, the Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and deaths, and listed the case for hearing in the next 24 hours. A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will hear the suo motu case on Thursday.

More civilians than security forces have been killed this year in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in various terrorist related incidents. The targetted killing of civilians that includes prominent citizens and non-locals in the Valley reverses the trend of the past six years, data shows.

A powerful earthquake early October 7 shook a remote mountainous part of southwestern Pakistan dotted with coal mines and mud houses, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 200, an official said.

In a historic move, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday endorsed the first anti-malarial vaccine, as mankind enters a key turning point in a battle waged relentlessly over decades between man and mosquito, the vector.

Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday after he returned from his constituency in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, where his son has been accused of mowing down a group of protesting farmers on October 3.

Officials close to the junior Home Minister said he was unlikely to resign even though Opposition parties are pressing for his removal.

After staging a brief and dramatic sit-in at Lucknow airport, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh — Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel — and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Palia village in Lakhimpur late on Wednesday where they met the family of Lovepreet Singh, one of the farmers killed on October 3.

Cooking gas LPG price was on Wednesday hiked by ₹15 per cylinder while petrol and diesel rates saw their steepest increase in recent weeks, pushing prices to all-time high levels across the country.

Cooking gas now costs ₹899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai and ₹926 in Kolkata, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Seventy-five years of Independence have not been able to bring members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on par with the forward classes of society, the government said in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

India and the U.S. are on the same page on Afghanistan and the threat to the region from terrorism, said visiting American Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, calling the partnership “indispensable” for both countries and the world.

Striking a discordant note on India’s impending delivery of the Russian S-400 missile systems, however, Ms. Sherman, who described the S-400 deal as “dangerous”, expressed the hope that the two sides could “solve” the issue that arises from the possibility of U.S. sanctions over the defence purchase.

The government on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, turned around to inform the Supreme Court that it has dropped its decision to implement a new exam pattern for National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test- Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 due in November.

The Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to German scientist Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute and Scotland-born scientist David WC MacMillan of Princeton University. They were cited for their work in developing a new way for building molecules known as “asymmetric organocatalysis.”

The Taliban arrested four Islamic State members and seized their documents and weapons north of the Afghan capital, the group’s chief spokesman said on Wednesday.

Anshu Malik on Wednesday created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the World Championship final when she outclassed junior European champion Solomiia Vynnyk.

India swept the International Hockey Federation's annual awards on Wednesday, claiming all the top honours based on a voting system which was lambasted as a "failure" by men's Olympic champions Belgium, prompting the FIH to say that it would try to figure why some associations did not cast their ballot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a mess of their run chase as bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad dented their hopes of a top-two finish with a narrow four-run win in a last-over IPL thriller, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.