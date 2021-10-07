Morning digest | Supreme Court to hear Lakhimpur Kheri case today; 11 dead in Pakistan earthquake, and more

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Supreme Court decides to hear case today
In a significant move, the Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and deaths, and listed the case for hearing in the next 24 hours. A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will hear the suo motu case on Thursday.
Civilian killings cause concern in J&K
More civilians than security forces have been killed this year in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in various terrorist related incidents. The targetted killing of civilians that includes prominent citizens and non-locals in the Valley reverses the trend of the past six years, data shows.
Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 11
A powerful earthquake early October 7 shook a remote mountainous part of southwestern Pakistan dotted with coal mines and mud houses, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 200, an official said.
World Health Organization recommends first anti-malarial vaccine
In a historic move, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday endorsed the first anti-malarial vaccine, as mankind enters a key turning point in a battle waged relentlessly over decades between man and mosquito, the vector.
Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra 'unlikely to resign'
Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday after he returned from his constituency in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, where his son has been accused of mowing down a group of protesting farmers on October 3.
Officials close to the junior Home Minister said he was unlikely to resign even though Opposition parties are pressing for his removal.
Rahul, Priyanka meet families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri
After staging a brief and dramatic sit-in at Lucknow airport, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Chhattisgarh — Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel — and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Palia village in Lakhimpur late on Wednesday where they met the family of Lovepreet Singh, one of the farmers killed on October 3.
Steepest increase in petrol and diesel rates; LPG hiked by ₹15/cylinder
Cooking gas LPG price was on Wednesday hiked by ₹15 per cylinder while petrol and diesel rates saw their steepest increase in recent weeks, pushing prices to all-time high levels across the country.
Cooking gas now costs ₹899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai and ₹926 in Kolkata, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
Government asks Supreme Court to set norms for quota in promotions
Seventy-five years of Independence have not been able to bring members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on par with the forward classes of society, the government said in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
U.S. underlines unease with S-400 deal
India and the U.S. are on the same page on Afghanistan and the threat to the region from terrorism, said visiting American Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, calling the partnership “indispensable” for both countries and the world.
Striking a discordant note on India’s impending delivery of the Russian S-400 missile systems, however, Ms. Sherman, who described the S-400 deal as “dangerous”, expressed the hope that the two sides could “solve” the issue that arises from the possibility of U.S. sanctions over the defence purchase.
NEET-SS new pattern plan dropped, says government
The government on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, turned around to inform the Supreme Court that it has dropped its decision to implement a new exam pattern for National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test- Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 due in November.
Two scientists share Chemistry Nobel for developing tool for building molecules
The Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to German scientist Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute and Scotland-born scientist David WC MacMillan of Princeton University. They were cited for their work in developing a new way for building molecules known as “asymmetric organocatalysis.”
Taliban arrest 4 IS members as extremist threat grows
The Taliban arrested four Islamic State members and seized their documents and weapons north of the Afghan capital, the group’s chief spokesman said on Wednesday.
Anshu Malik creates history, becomes first Indian woman wrestler to reach World Championship final
Anshu Malik on Wednesday created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the World Championship final when she outclassed junior European champion Solomiia Vynnyk.
India sweeps FIH annual awards; men's Olympic champion Belgium says this is not normal
India swept the International Hockey Federation's annual awards on Wednesday, claiming all the top honours based on a voting system which was lambasted as a "failure" by men's Olympic champions Belgium, prompting the FIH to say that it would try to figure why some associations did not cast their ballot.
IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad dent Royal Challengers Bangalore's chance to get top-two finish with upset four-run win
Royal Challengers Bangalore made a mess of their run chase as bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad dented their hopes of a top-two finish with a narrow four-run win in a last-over IPL thriller, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.