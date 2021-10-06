National

MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra meets Amit Shah

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah, for the first time since a murder case was registered against his son for allegedly mowing down four farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

Mr. Mishra, MoS Home Affairs, came to his first-floor office in the North Block and stayed for about half an hour. After doing a few official works, Mr. Mishra left the North Block, the sources said.

The minister then visited the residence of Mr. Shah where he closeted for about half an hour.

Mr. Mishra is understood to have briefed the Home Minister about Sunday's incident in his home district of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

Police have registered a murder case against Ashish Mishra, the son of Mr. Ajay Kumar Mishra, and several others over the death of the farmers. The minister has denied the allegations by the farmers' unions that his son was in one of the cars. He said he has evidence to show that his son was at an event being held elsewhere.


