Morning Digest | ‘Operation Ajay’ set to evacuate Indian nationals from Israel; 4 dead, more than 70 injured as train derails in Bihar

October 12, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST

‘Operation Ajay’ set to evacuate Indian nationals from Israel

India is putting in place a major operation to evacuate its citizens who wish to return from conflict-hit Israel. Announcing the initiative late on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said special chartered flights are being arranged.

Bihar train accident | 4 dead, more than 60 injured as North East Superfast Express derails in Buxar

Four persons were killed and over 60 injured when six coaches of the Assam-bound North East Superfast Express derailed in Buxar district of Bihar late on Wednesday, an official said.

Israel forms emergency govt for duration of war against Hamas

As Israel kept bombing Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a political rival announced an emergency government for the duration of the conflict.

Supreme Court Collegium stands firm on transfer of Justice Muralidharan out of Manipur

The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday stood firm by its resolve to recommend the transfer of Manipur High Court judge, Justice M.V. Muralidharan, to the Calcutta High Court for “better administration of justice”.

At Indian Ocean conference in Colombo, Jaishankar raises dangers of unviable debt, projects

India wants to be a “friend to the world”, the voice of the global south, and will work to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indian Ocean region, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the annual meeting of the 23-member Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) being held in Colombo, where he also raised the “dangers” of unsustainable debt.

PM Modi to visit Uttarakhand’s Kumaon on October 12

Cultural troupes from Uttarakhand's Kumaon region will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at several points of a renovated 6-km road decorated with murals and paintings as he travels from the Naini Saini airport to a public meeting venue here on Thursday.

Cauvery Committee retains water release recommendation of 3,000 cusecs to T.N.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed Karnataka to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu at 3,000 cusecs daily from October 15 to 31, retaining the flow rate mandated from October 1 to 15.

Manipur bans sharing of videos or photos of violence on social media

Amid the ethnic conflict, the Manipur government on Wednesday banned the spread of videos and pictures depicting violence on social media.

Assembly polls | Indecision continues on date of INDIA bloc inaugural rally

The indecision continues over the date for the very first rally of the INDIA bloc, which for now is scheduled to be held in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The festival season and hectic poll preparations for Assembly elections in five States have thrown the plans for the bloc’s first rally into disarray.

Ind vs Afg | Rohit’s swashbuckling century makes easy work of Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma’s incandescent shots lit up the Delhi skies as India cantered to an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Wednesday.