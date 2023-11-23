November 23, 2023 06:45 am | Updated 06:45 am IST

Israeli officials say no Gaza pause, hostage releases before Friday

Israeli officials said there would be no pause in the Gaza fighting or any release of hostages held by Hamas before Friday, despite the two sides agreeing a truce.

Two Army officers, two soldiers killed in Rajouri encounter

Two Army captains and two soldiers were killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation to flush out the hiding militants in a hamlet in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district on November 22. The Army said the hiding militants were also injured in the firefight.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Workers in Silkyara tunnel closer to freedom

The 41 workers stuck in a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara are likely to see sunlight on Thursday, for the first time since they were trapped on November 12, according to rescue teams working round the clock to create an escape route.

Two dead in vehicle explosion at U.S.-Canada border crossing

A vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, leaving two people dead and prompting the closing of four border crossings in the area, authorities said.

Geert Wilders’ far-right, anti-Islam party wins Dutch election: exit poll

The far-right, anti-Islam party of firebrand politician Geert Wilders has won the Dutch election, exit polls suggested on Wednesday, a political earthquake that will be felt far beyond the country’s borders.

DGCA suspends officer who accepted aircraft as bribes

The government on Wednesday suspended an officer at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Anil Gill, following allegations of bribery, which included accepting three training aircraft from flying schools and then leasing them out for ₹90 lakh each annually.

BJP asks Election Commission to act against Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge for panauti, OBC jibes about PM Modi

The BJP on Wednesday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) to demand that action be taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “panauti (jinx)“ during an election rally in Rajasthan, a day after India lost the cricket World Cup to Australia. Mr. Modi had attended the final held in Ahmedabad, and Mr. Gandhi’s remarks were seen as an insinuation that the PM had jinxed the prospects of the home team’s victory.

Congress victimising Sachin Pilot because of his father’s revolt: PM

Raking up the history of revolt within the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the ruling party in Rajasthan was victimising former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot because of his late father Rajesh Pilot’s challenge to the party leadership 26 years ago. “Whoever speaks truth in Congress is shunted out of politics,” Mr. Modi said.

About five lakh Sahara Group investors to protest in Delhi against government’s failure to refund their deposits

Around 5 lakh people, who invested in four cooperatives run by the Sahara Group, are expected to converge in Delhi in December to protest the government’s failure to refund their deposits.

Odisha govt., Centre face off over implementation of another Central scheme

The Odisha government’s reluctance to implement the Centrally-sponsored PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme has set the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) regime and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) Union government on a collision course.