HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP asks Election Commission to act against Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge for panauti, OBC jibes about PM Modi

BJP seeks legal action against Congress leaders’ “fraudulent, baseless, abusive” comments; Mr. Gandhi implied the PM had jinxed India’s cricket team; Mr. Kharge said his caste was added to Gujarat OBC list when he was CM

November 22, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File image for representation.

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The BJP on Wednesday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) to demand that action be taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “panauti (jinx)“ during an election rally in Rajasthan, a day after India lost the cricket World Cup to Australia. Mr. Modi had attended the final held in Ahmedabad, and Mr. Gandhi’s remarks were seen as an insinuation that the PM had jinxed the prospects of the home team’s victory.

A BJP delegation, including party general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and senior leader Om Pathak, also sought ECI action against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of falsely claiming that the Prime Minister’s caste had been added to Gujarat’s list of other backward classes (OBCs) when he was the State’s Chief Minister.

The Ghanchi caste, a community traditionally employed in oil pressing, was included in the OBC list in 1999, two years before Mr. Modi became CM in 2001, Mr. Pathak said.

‘Spoiling poll environment’

“We request the Election Commission to intervene urgently by taking appropriate legal action against Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for their continued fraudulent, baseless and abusive practice and to pass a prohibitory order against them,” the BJP said, in its communication to the ECI.

The BJP alleged that not taking action would “spoil the electoral environment, where abusing, usage of objectionable and offensive language to defame respectable individuals, and spreading false news will become inevitable”.

Mr. Agarwal also attacked Mr. Gandhi, calling him a “senseless and valueless” politician, and asserted that Mr. Modi was respected by world leaders.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / election / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.