Morning Digest | Overthrowing Ukraine government is not our goal, says Russia; Moods swing as the BJP and SP await U.P. poll results; and more 

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Refugees fleeing conflict make their way to the Krakovets border crossing with Poland on March 09, 2022, in Krakovets, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Moods swing as the BJP and SP await U.P. poll results

On the eve of crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results, there’s an atmosphere of distrust and doubt in the air, with Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav raising questions over the electronic voting machines (EVM) and exhorting his party workers to be alert towards any attempts to steal the mandate.

Overthrowing Ukraine government is not our goal, says Russia

Russia will achieve its goal of ensuring Ukraine’s neutral status and will prefer to do that through talks, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Moscow’s aims do not include overthrowing the Kyiv government and it hopes to achieve more significant progress in the next round of talks with Ukraine, Ms. Zakharova told a briefing, adding that Russia’s military operation was going strictly in line with its plan.

Upper age limit for NEET-UG removed

The upper age limit for appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET-UG] has been removed. The announcement was made through a circular issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday after a meeting.

Modi calls Hungarian PM as Operation Ganga enters last phase

India is expected to end the evacuation exercise — Operation Ganga — on Thursday, an official has said urging the few remaining Indians to opt for the last flights out of Ukraine.

Soon after the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban to thank him for facilitating the smooth transfer of Indian nationals through the Ukraine-Hungary border and for hosting them.

Nod for Covovax vaccine for 12-17 age-group

India’s drug regulator has granted restricted emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute’s COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 age-group subject to certain conditions.

It is the fourth vaccine to receive the regulator’s nod for use among those below 18 years. However, only one vaccine — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin — is used for the 15-18 age-group in the vaccination drive in the country after the government approval.

Old pension system back in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in his Budget speech on Wednesday announced the government’s decision to revert to the old pension system (OPS) for State government employees and double the yearly MLA local area development fund.

China hopes LAC talks will ‘move forward’ towards ‘acceptable solution’

China on Wednesday said it hoped military-level talks with India set for Friday would “move forward” the long-running negotiations on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) towards “an acceptable solution” for both sides.

The talks this week, the 15th round held to take forward disengagement since the crisis of 2020, will focus on Patrolling Point 15 in Hot Springs. Disengagement has already been undertaken on the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, Galwan and Gogra.

SC adjourns hearing on punishment for Mallya in contempt case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to March 10 the hearing on the question of punishment of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, found guilty of contempt.

A Bench led by Justice U.U. Lalit is mulling over whether the court can punish Mr. Mallya in absentia or whether it should appoint an amicus curiae for him.

More than 1 million children fled Ukraine since start of Russian invasion -UNICEF

More than 1 million children have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries in the less than two weeks since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine, the head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Wednesday.

At least 37 children had been killed and 50 injured, Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement.

South Korean conservative declares win in presidential race

A conservative former prosecutor declared victory in South Korea’s presidential election on Thursday after his liberal ruling party rival conceded defeat after a bitter battle in the politically divided nation.

With around 98% of the ballots counted as of 4:00 a.m., People Power Party candidate Yoon Suk Yeol won 48.59% of the votes, narrowly edging liberal rival Lee Jae-myung who garnered 47.80%.

Joe Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes in U.S.

United States (U.S.) President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency.

U.S. man who got first pig heart transplant dies two months after surgery

The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, the Maryland hospital that performed the surgery announced on March 9.

David Bennett, 57, died on March 8 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Doctors didn’t give an exact cause of death, saying only that his condition had begun deteriorating several days earlier.

Samsung eyes double digit growth in smartphone business

Samsung India is eyeing ‘strong double-digit growth’ in its mobile business in 2022, driven by a focus on expansion of its premium segment offerings, including the recently introduced S-22 series and foldable phones, said Raju Pullan, senior VP at Samsung India.

Soaring energy prices could hit growth, consumption, S&P warns

The surge in energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger a ‘terms-of-trade’ shock for large net energy importers like India, resulting in a hit on current account balances and domestic consumption and investment, S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.

India aims for improved batting show against formidable New Zealand

Having pummelled arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided lung-opener, India will face an infinitely tougher challenge in hosts New Zealand and would endeavour to put up an improved batting show in their second ICC Women’s World Cup league stage game here on Thursday.