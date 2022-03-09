Upper age limit for NEET-UG removed

The decision will benefit aspiring doctors, says Health Minister

Candidates for NEET UG 2021 wait to enter an examination hall at one of the centres in Coimbatore on September 12, 2021. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The upper age limit for appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET-UG] has been removed. The announcement was made through a circular issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday after a meeting.

﻿In a letter, Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary, NMC, has asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to remove the maximum age criteria from the information bulletin of the NEET-UG.

The, NMC, which regulates medical education and medical professionals in India, in a letter on Wednesday said: “It has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting held on October 21, 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly. Further, the process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education 1997 to this effect has been initiated.’

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: “The decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and help in strengthening medical education in the country.’’

Earlier, the age limit was 25 for general category candidates and 30 years in the case of reserved category candidates.