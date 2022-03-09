Samsung eyes double digit growth in smartphone business

Mobile phone maker aspires to become market leader premium segment

Yuthika Bhargava

Samsung India is eyeing ‘strong double digit growth’ in its mobile business in 2022, driven by a focus on expansion of its premium segment offerings, including the recently introduced S-22 series and foldable phones, said Raju Pullan, senior VP at Samsung India.

“In 2020, the base was a smaller base; so in 2021, the industry saw a strong double-digit growth. We expect a strong double digit growth in the industry in 2022 as well, and Samsung is all poised to outpace industry growth,” he told The Hindu.

Mr. Pullan added that driving the expansion of the premium segment would play a pivotal role in achieving the target.

“Our clear objective is to become the market leader in the premium segment by the end of H1. The strategic vision for us is to drive the premium expansion through the S-series and the FE series. We would also look at the foldable series,” he said, adding that currently, foldable phones contribute to about 34% of the company’s overall premium sales in value terms.

He pointed out that more than two million consumers were actively using the S-Series and the Note series, and for the S22-series devices, the company had received more than 1,40,000 pre-bookings.

“We're seeing that the premium segment is the fastest and will continue to be the fastest-growing segment, especially for Samsung because of the platforms we have created such as Samsung finance plus or the Samsung upgrade programme… another lever is the consumer aspiration to move to 5G products. We are seeing very strong adoption of the 5G segment,” he said.

Mr. Pullan observed that Samsung had one of the largest portfolios of 5G products with almost 14 models.

“India is a huge market and there is a big upgrade market. Our investment in the platforms and the ecosystem will continue to reap us the benefit. With the S22 series…we see very strong inroads in the premium segment and we will lead that with a quantum leap on our overall leadership position… we will continue to invest in various platforms in India,” he said.

Apple led the premium smartphone segment (the above-₹30,000 category) in India with a 44% share, followed by OnePlus in 2021, according to CounterPoint. However, Samsung was the top brand in 5G smartphone shipments in the final quarter 2021. In the last year, Samsung registered its highest ever retail average selling price in 2021.