June 06, 2023 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST

CBI team visits Odisha train accident site, begins probe

A 10-member CBI team on June 5 visited the Balasore train accident site and began its probe into the triple train crash, a Railway official said. ECoR’s Khurda Road division DRM Rinkesh Roy said that according to his information, the CBI probe has begun but the details were not immediately known.

3 killed, 4 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Imphal West district

Three persons were killed and four others injured in a gunfight between two armed groups in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Monday morning, police said. The incident happened in Kangchup area of the district, they said. Those injured were admitted to a hospital in Imphal where their conditions were stated to be stable, police said.

Odisha rail disaster | Negligence led to accident, says police complaint

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Balasore Government Railway Police station alleging that ‘negligence’ led to the massive train accident claiming hundreds of lives near the Bahanaga station. Following the filing of a complaint by Papu Kumar Naik, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, a case has been registered under Sections 337, 338, 304-A and 34 of the IPC and 153,154 and 175 of the Railway Act, 1989.

Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users

Microsoft Corp’s product suite that includes Word and Excel was down for more than 15,000 users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. “We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web,” Microsoft tweeted.

After Odisha tragedy, Railways to secure signalling equipment with double locks

Days after the devastating train accident which claimed the lives of 275 passengers and left over 900 injured in Odisha, the Indian Railways has decided to secure the goomties housing signalling equipment on railway station premises with a ‘double-lock’ arrangement.

Former Vice President Mike Pence files paperwork launching 2024 Presidential bid

Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork on June 5 declaring his campaign for President in 2024, setting up a challenge to his former boss, Donald Trump, just two years after their time in the White House ended with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and Mr. Pence fleeing for his life.

Wrestlers resume railway jobs; minor’s father says, ‘complaint not withdrawn’

Two days after holding a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, the protesting wrestlers — Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia — returned to their respective jobs with the Indian Railways on Monday and said that they would continue the stir while working.

Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278 as three more succumb to injuries

Railways on June 5 put the official death toll in the Odisha triple train crash at 278, stating that three more people have succumbed to their injuries. The State Government’s revised toll, however, remained unchanged at 275. Khurda Road division DRM Rinkesh Roy said that apart from 278 deaths, 1,100 people were injured in the June 2 accident.

India’s dependence on Russian weapons is not in Germany’s long-term interest: Boris Pistorius

India’s dependence on Russian military hardware does not serve Germany’s long-term interest, Berlin’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on June 5, ahead of his four-day India visit. The visit to India is part of Mr. Pistorius’ journey to South and Southeast Asia, where he held discussions with his Indonesian and Singaporean counterparts. He indicated that the India leg of his visit will include a discussion on delivering German submarines to India.

India, U.S. close in on jet engine deal, conclude roadmap for Defence Industrial Cooperation

India and the U.S. have agreed to initiate negotiations for a ‘Security of Supply’ (SoS) arrangement and a ‘Reciprocal Defence Procurement’ (RDP) agreement which will promote long-term supply chain stability as defence sources said on Monday that the deal for assembling the General Electric GE-414 jet in India is “almost done” with expectations that it could be concluded during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the U.S. later this month.

Rahul Gandhi owns a shopping mall of hatred, says J.P. Nadda

In a sharp attack on Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda on June 5 said that Mr. Gandhi is running a ‘shopping mall of hatred’ and not a ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ (shop of love). Alleging that Mr. Gandhi has a problem with everything that is related to India, Mr. Nadda said that he questions vaccines made in India, the country’s surgical strikes and even tries to divide Hindus and Muslims.

WTC final nets | India brace for Starc threat, remain undecided between Kishan and Bharat

The Indians are taking the Mitchell Starc threat very seriously and if one goes by their second training session at The Oval ahead of the World Test Championship final, they are yet to decide between Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat as their wicket-keeping choice.