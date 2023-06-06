Rahul Gandhi owns a shopping mall of hatred, says J.P. Nadda

June 06, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

In a sharp attack on Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda on June 5 said that Mr. Gandhi is running a ‘shopping mall of hatred’ and not a ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ (shop of love). Alleging that Mr. Gandhi has a problem with everything that is related to India, Mr. Nadda said that he questions vaccines made in India, the country’s surgical strikes and even tries to divide Hindus and Muslims.

Speaking at the launch of a book, titled Amrit kaal ki aur (Towards Amrit Kaal), which is an account of the nine years of the Modi Government, Mr. Nadda said that Mr. Gandhi is not able to digest the praise India has been winning since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over.

“The Modi Government has transformed India such that the entire world is watching our progress. We are recognised as the global platform,” Mr. Nadda said adding that India’s COVID-19 management is a lesson for the entire world.

Mr. Nadda also maintained that India’s economy is getting better and better after Mr. Modi took oath as Prime Minister.

Calling Mr. Gandhi as the Congress’ ‘yuvraj’, Mr. Nadda said, “He raises questions on the surgical strike, talks about dividing Hindu-Muslim and also says that he is running ‘mohabbat ki dukan’ [shop of love]... You are not running any ‘mohabbat ki dukan’. You have opened ‘nafrat ka mega shopping mall.”

Mr. Gandhi is on a U.S. tour during which he interacted with the Indian diaspora, activists, academics and civil society at the University of California. In a few of his speeches, Mr. Gandhi openly criticised the BJP Government and Prime Minister and maintained that the country is ‘doomed’ under the leadership of the PM.