CBI team visits Odisha train accident site, begins probe

The Railway Board on Sunday recommended a CBI probe into the accident

June 05, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Porters carry goods collected from the mangled coaches at the triple train mishap site where over 270 people died and more than 1,000 were injured, near Bahanaga Bazar in Balasore district on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Porters carry goods collected from the mangled coaches at the triple train mishap site where over 270 people died and more than 1,000 were injured, near Bahanaga Bazar in Balasore district on Monday, June 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

A 10-member CBI team on June 5 visited the Balasore train accident site and began its probe into the triple train crash, a Railway official said.

ECoR's Khurda Road division DRM Rintesh Ray said that according to his information, the CBI probe has begun but the details were not immediately known.

The Railway Board on Sunday recommended a CBI probe into the accident.

Earlier, Commissioner of Railway Safety Shailesh Kumar Pathak visited the accident site where he went to the control room, signal room and signal point at Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

This apart, the Government Railway Police in Balasore has registered a case on June 3 under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Railway Act over the accident.

