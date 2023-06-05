3 killed, 4 injured in fresh violence in Manipur's Imphal West district

June 05, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Imphal

Three persons were killed and four others injured in a gunfight between two armed groups in Manipur's Imphal West district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened in Kangchup area of the district, they said.

Also Read | Alarming turn: On the situation in Manipur

Those injured were admitted to a hospital in Imphal where their conditions were stated to be stable, police said.

In Kakching district, four people were injured in Serou in an exchange of fire between two groups, they said.

The Centre on Sunday set up a Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, to probe the recent series of violence in Manipur that claimed more than 80 lives.

Manipur has been witnessing sporadic violence ever since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3.

The death toll from clashes has gone up to over 80, officials said.

The ethnic violence first broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

The Union Home Minister visited the State for four days last week as part of the confidence-building measures in the state and met all segments of society.

The Home Minister has said peace and prosperity of Manipur are the government’s top priority and instructed them to strictly deal with any activities that disturb peace.