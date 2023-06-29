June 29, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST

Nationwide surge in food prices shows retail inflation far from tamed

A sharp increase in the retail prices of several crucial food items over the past one month — from the essential vegetables of tomato, onion and potato to the basic cereals of rice and wheat, tur dal, the commonest protein source in vegetarian households, and even loose tea — has left households and small eatery operators scrambling to juggle their budgets.

Tribal safety concerns leads to many ‘zero’ FIRs in Manipur

Almost a third of the 5,960 cases of arson and violence registered in Manipur over the past 56 days were filed by police irrespective of jurisdiction, according to data available with The Hindu. On average, more than 100 cases were filed every day.

Out of the total such cases, 1,771 cases or nearly 30% First Information Reports (FIRs) were ‘zero FIRs’, filed suo-motu by the police irrespective of jurisdiction.

Months before Assembly election, T.S. Singh Deo made Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Seeking to put an end to the leadership tussle in Chhattisgarh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday approved a proposal to make Senior Minister T.S. Singh Deo the Deputy Chief Minister.

The announcement comes barely four months before the Assembly election in the State, where Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is hoping to repeat a second term.

Rahul Gandhi to meet ethnic strife victims during two-day visit to Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet people displaced by the ethnic strife in relief camps and hold talks with civil society organisations during his two-day visit to the state from Thursday, a party source said here.

This is the first visit of the Congress leader to the northeastern state since violence broke out on May 3.

India, U.S. can deploy ships together in the Pacific and Indian oceans: Ambassador Eric Garcetti

India and the United States are willing to “deploy” ships in the Pacific and the Indian Oceans, U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti said in New Delhi on June 28. Speaking at IIT Delhi, Mr. Garcetti said in the interests of safeguarding peace, prosperity and sovereign borders India and the United States can join hands to resist the “might makes right mentality” in international affairs.

Odisha train accident | Cloud over identities of 81 victims due to ‘challenging’ DNA profiling process

Nearly a month after the June 2 Balasore train accident, which left 291 persons dead, the Railways has been unable to ascertain identities of up to 81 victims.

AAP’s uncertain foray into anti-BJP bloc

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s past is coming back to haunt it as it takes uncertain steps towards the anti-BJP bloc ahead of the 2024 general election. Skipping the joint press conference at the end of the June 23 Opposition meet and delivering an ultimatum just hours later betrayed the AAP’s own hesitancy about the foray and also raised doubts in the minds of other Opposition leaders.

Overseas spending using credit cards not to attract Tax Collected at Source: Finance Ministry

The government on Wednesday dropped plans to levy TCS on overseas payments made through international credit cards and said such expenses will be included in the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI.

The Finance Ministry has also deferred by three months the implementation of a higher Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rate of 20% on expenditures made under LRS and overseas tour packages till September 30. The new rates will come into effect from October 1.

Want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal with India, says U.K. PM Rishi Sunak

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the U.K. wants to strike a trade deal that is ambitious and beneficial to both nations.

Supreme Court collegium now has a majority of future CJIs as per seniority norm

A majority of the judges in the current Supreme Court collegium are in line to be Chief Justices of India, as per the seniority norm, in the next few years.

Anna Bhagya scheme | Karnataka BPL families will get cash instead of free rice promised

Unable to procure enough rice in the market at a reasonable cost in time to meet the needs of its new Anna Bhagya scheme, the Karnataka Government on Wednesday decided to temporarily give ₹170 per person per month from July 1 in lieu of the promised five kg of free rice. The launch of the scheme is slated for July 1.

Supreme Court of Nepal orders registration of marriages for same-sex couples

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Monday issued an interim order directing the office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers of Nepal and other relevant ministries to establish a “transitional mechanism” to ensure the registration of marriages for “same-sex couples”.