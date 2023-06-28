HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Court of Nepal orders registration of marriages for same-sex couples

To help the Nepal Government to perform according to the directive, the court asked the government to establish a “separate register of marriages” for such couples from gender minority communities

June 28, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
Nepal’s Supreme Court issued an interim order to the government to temporarily register same-sex marriage. Image for representation purpose only. File

Nepal’s Supreme Court issued an interim order to the government to temporarily register same-sex marriage. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The Supreme Court of Nepal on Monday issued an interim order directing the office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers of Nepal and other relevant ministries to establish a “transitional mechanism” to ensure the registration of marriages for “same-sex couples”. 

The order was passed by Justice Til Prasad Shrestha, presiding over a single Bench, that issued the interim order on June 28, 2023. 

To help the government to perform according to the directive, the court asked the government to establish a “separate register of marriages” for such couples from gender minority communities. The interim order from the Supreme Court of Nepal came as a result of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on June 7, 2023, by Pinky Gurung (current president of Blue Diamond Society).

Also Read: Same-sex marriage: Morality vs equality

The PIL had sought equality before law for the vulnerable sexual minority groups in Nepal. 

“This is a very significant development as same-sex as well as third genders and their partners can register their marriages. They will be entitled to the same rights as heterosexual couples. Parliament may take a while to pass the marriage equality law but this order gives a practical solution to members of the sexual and gender minority communities who wish to register their marriage legally,” said Sunil Babu Pant, a member of Nepal’s Parliament. 

Related Topics

Nepal / marriage / LGBT

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.