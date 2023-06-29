HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal with India, says U.K. PM Rishi Sunak

U.K. PM Sunak seeks an agreement that would benefit both nations, bringing opportunities to businesses and consumers

June 29, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - LONDON

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on June 28, 2023 on his way to take part in the weekly session of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on June 28, 2023 on his way to take part in the weekly session of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons. | Photo Credit: AFP

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the U.K. wants to strike a trade deal that is ambitious and beneficial to both nations.

“...We want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal that benefits both our nations, bringing tremendous opportunities to businesses and consumers, both in India and here at home,” he said, as per Downing Street. Mr. Sunak was speaking at a Downing Street reception for ‘U.K.-India Week’, an event organised by advocacy group India Global Forum.

ALSO READ
PM Modi, British counterpart Sunak review bilateral strategic ties

“And we should be ambitious — just look around,” Mr. Sunak said. “Here we are — in Downing Street, with a Prime Minister of Indian heritage, with all of you at the top of your game, leaders in your fields, showing that anything is possible,” he said.

India and the U.K. concluded their tenth round of trade discussions on June 9, with 50 sessions and across 10 policy areas, according to a U.K. government readout.

Related Topics

United Kingdom / India / trade agreements

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.