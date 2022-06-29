A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

A city court on Tuesday granted the Delhi Police four more days of custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. Nineteen people were declared brought dead at hospitals after a four-storey building collapsed in the Kurla area of Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AP

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Two behead man for social media posts in Rajasthan

Two persons beheaded a 40-year-old man in broad daylight at his tailoring shop in a market in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city on Tuesday, after an exchange of a series of inflammatory social media posts in the last few days.

BJP seeks floor test in House, Uddhav Thackeray makes fresh plea to rebels

A BJP delegation led by Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior leaders Ashish Shelar, Chandrakant Patil and Pravin Darekar, late on Tuesday night met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and raised the demand to ask the Thackeray government to prove majority at the earliest.

19 killed as building collapses in Mumbai’s Kurla area

Nineteen people were declared brought dead at hospitals after a four-storey building collapsed in the Kurla area of Mumbai around Monday midnight, civic officials said on Tuesday. Four have been admitted to hospitals and nine were discharged after treatment, officials said.

Sri Lanka runs out of fuel, comes to a near-standstill

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka suspended nationwide fuel sales, except for essential services, for nearly a fortnight as the island faces a rapidly worsening economic crisis.

BJP slams Opposition for protesting Teesta, Zubair arrests

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed Opposition parties for protesting against the arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad, and co-founder of the fact-checking portal Alt News, Mohammed Zubair, alleging that they were working as part of a "poisonous ecosystem" where one offender protects another if anyone is caught.

Mobile internet services suspended in Udaipur after tailor beheaded for inflammatory social media posts

Two persons beheaded a 40-year-old man in broad daylight at his tailoring shop in a market in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city on Tuesday, after an exchange of a series of inflammatory social media posts in the last few days. The sources in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was being sent to Udaipur to get the facts of the case. Meanwhile tension prevailed in Udaipur, where the markets were closed and mobile internet services were suspended to check the spread of rumours. Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of the city late in the evening as a preventive measure.

BJP slams Opposition for protesting Teesta, Zubair arrests

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed Opposition parties for protesting against the arrest of activist Teesta Setalvad, and co-founder of the fact-checking portal Alt News, Mohammed Zubair, alleging that they were working as part of a "poisonous ecosystem" where one offender protects another if anyone is caught.

Maharashtra Cabinet to take up proposal to rename Aurangabad: Transport Minister Anil Parab

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday presided over a Cabinet meeting, where a demand was made to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar. “A proposal will be brought in tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting,” Transport Minister Anil Parab, a close aide of Mr. Thackeray, said.

SC to hear on Wednesday pleas against “extra legal” demolitions after protests in Kanpur and Prayagraj

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J. B. Pardiwala is scheduled to hear the petitions filed by the Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

Amarnath Yatra: Unfazed by looming terror threat, hundreds of pilgrims arrive in Jammu

Chants of “Bam Bam Bhole” and “Jai Barfani Baba ki” rented the air as hundreds of enthusiastic pilgrims unperturbed by the looming terror threat arrived at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu amid tight security on Tuesday to set out on a journey to cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas on Wednesday.

Bihar Assembly session on Tuesday adjourned on account of low attendance

The ruling BJP in Bihar was left red-faced inside the State Assembly on Tuesday when the House was adjourned on account of thin attendance, with no member even of its ally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), turning up in the post-lunch session.

Pallonji Mistry funeral scheduled for Wednesday

A funeral service will be held at the Tower of Silence at Kemps Corner’s Doongerwadi at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

NATO Summit Madrid 2022 opens as leader warns of ‘dangerous’ world

Top of the agenda for leaders in meetings Wednesday and Thursday is strengthening defences against Russia and supporting Ukraine.

Putin to make 1st trip abroad since Ukraine conflict’s start

At the first stop in Tajikistan, Putin is to meet with authoritarian President Emomali Rahmon, who has been in office since 1994 and kept his country close to Russia. Tajikistan hosts some 7,000 Russian troops, Moscow’s largest base abroad. Putin on Wednesday is to be in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, which largely seals itself off from the world. The purpose is to attend a summit of Caspian Sea littoral states, which also include Azerbaijan, Iran and Kazakhstan.

GST Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss extension of compensation paid to States

The Council is likely to discuss on Wednesday the demand for an extension of compensation paid to States for revenue lost from their taxes such as sales tax (VAT) being subsumed into a national GST, besides a 28% tax on casinos, online gaming, and horse racing.

India beat Ireland by 4 runs to pocket series 2-0, Hooda hits century

Opting to bat, Hooda showed he belonged to the big stage with his scintillating stroke play, both off the front and back foot. He scored 104 off 57 balls to become only the fourth Indian to hit a T20 International ton, while Sanju Samson contributed 77 off 42 balls to power India to a mammoth 225 for seven.

Hosting Chess Olympiad a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, speaking at Sportstar’s South Sports Conclave on Tuesday, said that hosting the Chess Olympiad in Chennai (July 28 to August 10), the world’s biggest chess event, was a proud moment for the State.