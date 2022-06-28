Tailor murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur, assailants film crime
Two accused of murdering a tailor confess to the crime on social media
A tailor was murdered at a shop and the crime filmed by the assailants in Rajasthan's Udaipur on June 28, police said.
The two accused reached the victim's shop on June 28 afternoon under Dhan Mandi police station area, they said.
One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.
Soon after, they circulated a video of themselves confessing to the killing on social media.
Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded that the accused be arrested.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the incident and appealed to people to maintain peace while assuring strict punishment for those involved in the murder.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.