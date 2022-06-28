Mohammed Zubair sent to four-day custodial interrogation

Zubair was arrested on Monday for an ‘objectionable tweet’ posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity

Zubair was arrested on Monday for an ‘objectionable tweet’ posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted four-day police custody of fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to Delhi Police’s Special Cell in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria passed the order after hearing arguments from Delhi police as well as the accused.

While arguing for his custody, the Delhi Police alleged that Mr. Zubair had brought a “blank phone” for questioning, from which apps like Twitter had been deleted. The police further alleged that Mr. Zubair had threatened the police that “all material in the laptop would be deleted if anything were to happen to him”.

The court also allowed the police to take Mr. Zubair to Bengaluru and recover his mobile phone and laptop from his home.

The police submitted that Mr. Zubair had allegedly “edited” the photo in the tweet, to which Mr. Zubair’s counsel Vrinda Grover said the photo was not tampered with in any way and that it was a still from a 1983 film ‘Kisi Se Na Kehna’. The court dismissed this argument of Zubair’s counsel at this stage. It said the submission that the tweet in question was part of a CBFC approved film “is of no assistance to the accused at this stage”.

The Delhi Police pressed for permission to seize the laptop and mobile phone of Zubair that was used when the tweet in question was posted. Ms. Grover, however, submitted that none of his tweets had been posted through the laptop and that the phone with which the 2018 tweet was posted had been stolen. Ms. Grover added that even the Delhi Police had acknowledged in court submissions that the phone they are seeking to seize had been stolen.

Police had sought an extension of Zubair's custody by five days.

Earlier on Monday night, Mr. Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police’s IFSO unit, resulting in backlash from various political leaders, journalists and social activists.