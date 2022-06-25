Gujarat anti-terror team detains activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai
An FIR has been lodged in Ahmedabad naming Ms. Setalvad and former police officers R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt for allegedly forging documents related to 2002 Gujarat riots
A team of the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad on June 25 deatined activist Teesta Setalvad in Mumbai and took her to the Santacruz Police station in the city for further procedure.
In Ahmedabad, the Crime Branch lodged an FIR naming Ms. Setalvad and former police officers R.B. Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt for allegedly forging documents related to 2002 Gujarat riots and producing forged documents in various fora.
The crime branch has brought Mr. Sreekumar for questioning. After his superannuation, Mr. Sreekumar worked with Ms. Setalvad on the 2002 Gujarat riots cases.
Bhatt is serving a life term in a 1990 custodial death case.
