Morning Digest | Indian economy to grow at 6.1% in 2023, IMF projects; Opposition for no-trust vote against Narendra Modi government, and more

July 26, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

Names of 5 crore MGNREGS workers deleted in 2022-23, Minister informs Lok Sabha

Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, on July 25 informed that names of over five crore workers have been deleted under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the financial year 2022-23. There has been a hike of 247% in deletions during 2022-23 as compared to 2021-22.

IMF projects Indian economy to grow at 6.1% in 2023

The IMF on July 25 projected a growth rate of 6.1% for India in 2023, which is a 0.2 percentage point upward revision compared with the April projection.

Manipur government partially eases Internet curbs; no access on mobiles

After an 83-day Internet shutdown in Manipur, the State government marginally eased the restrictions on July 25, albeit under strict conditions.

INDIA alliance likely to submit no-confidence motion notice against government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday

The alliance has already drawn up a draft of the notice and is in the process of getting the necessary 50 signatures of MPs. The group has to submit the notice before 10 am for it to be read out by the speaker in the House on Wednesday.

Gyanvapi mosque management moves Allahabad HC over ASI survey, hearing begins

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday heard a plea against a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple. After hearing arguments in the matter, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker posted it for further hearing on Wednesday.

President Murmu reaches Odisha on three-day tour

The President will travel to Cuttack on Wednesday, during which she will offer prayers at the Chandi Temple and visit the residence of ‘Utkal Gourab’ Madhusudan Das and pay floral tribute to his statue.

NHRC to host national conference on mental healthcare in Vigyan Bhawan, release a new book

The conference by the National Human Rights Commission on ‘Moving Mental Health Beyond Institutions’ will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Praveen Pawar will be the chief guest, officials said on Tuesday.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 successfully performs fifth orbit-raising manoeuvre

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday (July 25) successfully completed the fifth and final orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. It was performed successfully from ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru.

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite U.N. concern and rare public protest

The Taliban announced on July 25 that all beauty salons in Afghanistan must now close as a one-month deadline ended, despite rare public opposition to the edict.

Peace-themed torch unveiled for Paris 2024 Olympics

The design of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic torch was unveiled on Tuesday, imitating the reflection of the Eiffel Tower on the ruffled surface of the Seine river and conveying a peaceful energy, its designer said.