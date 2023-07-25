HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gyanvapi mosque management moves High Court over ASI survey

The apex court order to pause the survey came while the ASI team was inside the complex.

July 25, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
A view of Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi. On July 24, the Supreme Court had halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on July 26, allowing time for the mosque management to appeal against the lower court’s order.

A view of Gyanvapi Mosque, in Varanasi. On July 24, the Supreme Court had halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on July 26, allowing time for the mosque management to appeal against the lower court’s order. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Allahabad High Court on July 25 began hearing a plea against a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was built upon a temple.

The plea is being heard in the court of Prakash Padia.

On July 24, the Supreme Court had halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on July 26, allowing time for the mosque management to appeal against the lower court’s order.

The mosque is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Hindu litigants in the district court had sought the survey to determine whether a temple existed at the same spot earlier.

The Varanasi district court had ordered the ASI on July 21 to conduct a survey using technologies like ground penetrating radar and excavations, if necessary.

The apex court order to pause the survey came while the ASI team was inside the complex.

Related Topics

Allahabad / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.