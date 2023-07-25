HamberMenu
Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband while mobile Internet remains suspended

The ban was lifted after nearly three months after it was banned due to the ethnic violence in Manipur.

July 25, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Though the Manipur government has restored the broadband services after nearly three months after it was banned, the mobile internet services are yet to be restored. File

Though the Manipur government has restored the broadband services after nearly three months after it was banned, the mobile internet services are yet to be restored. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Manipur government on July 25 lifted the suspension on broadband internet conditionally in a "liberalised manner", nearly three months after it was banned due to the ethnic violence in the State.

However, mobile internet will remain suspended, the Home Department said in a notification.

"Connection will be only through static IP and that the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being [TSP/ISP shall be held responsible for non-compliance of this condition]," it said.

"No Wifi Hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned," it said.

The government has considered the suffering of the people as the internet ban affected offices and institutions, and people working from home, besides mobile recharge, LPG cylinder booking, payment of electricity bills, and other online services, the order said.

It said the suspension on broadband internet has been lifted in a liberalised manner, subject to fulfilment of several terms and conditions.

