Opposition to move No-confidence motion in Lok Sabha 

Though they are outnumbered in Lok Sabha, the Opposition sees this as an opportunity to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi reply to their questions.

July 25, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - New Delhi

Sobhana K Nair
Sobhana K. Nair
Opposition MPs belonging to the INDIA coalition take part in a discussion to chalk out strategy for the monsoon session of the Parliament, at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s room in the parliament premises in New Delhi on July 25, 2023.

Opposition MPs belonging to the INDIA coalition take part in a discussion to chalk out strategy for the monsoon session of the Parliament, at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s room in the parliament premises in New Delhi on July 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In an attempt to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on Manipur inside the Parliament, the INDIA parties in their morning meeting on July 25, 2023 have decided to move a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha.

“Despite our various pleas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to make a statement detailing the developments in Manipur post May 3 and what are the measures taken by the govt to contain it. This is the only Parliamentary tool available to us to force the PM to comment on the situation,” a senior opposition leader said.

Though in Lok Sabha, the opposition is clearly outnumbered, the parties felt that it will be the right forum to raise the issue.

The INDIA parties remain adamant that the Parliament can function only when Prime Minister makes a statement followed by a debate on Manipur.

In Rajya Sabha the Opposition moved 51 notices under Rule 267, that requires suspension of the business of the day to debate the subject at hand, on Manipur.

The government on their part insist that they are ready for a debate on Manipur, but agreeing for it only under a softer rule that doesn’t require answers from the Prime Minister .

