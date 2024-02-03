Morning Digest | India to ‘replace’ military personnel in the Maldives; U.S.begins retaliatory strikes on militias in Iraq and Syria, and more

February 03, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST

U.S. begins strikes on militias in Iraq and Syria, retaliating for Jordan drone attack

The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan. President Joe Biden and other top U.S. leaders have been warning for days that the U.S. would strike back at the militias, and they made it clear that it wouldn’t be just one hit, but would be a “tiered response” over time.

India to ‘replace’ military personnel in the Maldives

India will “replace” its military personnel in the Maldives in two phases by May 10, the Government of Maldives has stated after the second meeting of the high-level core group between the two sides. The decision came in the backdrop of Malé‘s demand to end the presence of Indian military personnel in the archipelago nation, which was further complicated because of social media controversy over remarks by three ministers of the Mohamed Muizzu government.

Centre likely to bear ₹1 lakh-crore bill of PM rooftop solar scheme

As part of a renewed thrust to increase adoption of household rooftop solar systems (h-RTS) via the Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojana, the Centre will effectively bear the entire cost of setting up such systems for households that consume less than 300 units of electricity per month.

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code panel recommends ban on triple talaq and halala

The five-member committee constituted for drafting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand handed over its final report to the State’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The committee has recommended strict punishment for triple talaq and nikahhalala practices, pertaining to Muslim personal laws and also suggested keeping the tribal community out of the UCC ambit.

Parliament proceedings | Opposition, Treasury spar in Lok Sabha, from Ram Mandir to Hindi imposition figure in debate

The Lok Sabha on Friday started the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, with members of the Treasury and Opposition benches engaging in a heated debate. Opening the debate, BJP MP Heena Gavit focussed on the development record of the Narendra Modi government, while Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi led the Opposition’s charge by raising issues such as growing unemployment, misuse of Central agencies, and border transgressions by China.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee begins dharna against Centre’s denial of funds under MGNREGS

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 2 began her two-day dharna in Kolkata in protest against the Union government’s alleged denial of funds under key Central schemes, including MGNREGS. Ms. Banerjee was joined by her Cabinet colleagues and other leaders of Trinamool Congress.

AAP, BJP hold tit-for-tat protests, traffic in Capital comes to a halt

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged demonstrations in central Delhi, turning the city’s busy Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg into a protest battleground. While AAP workers accused the BJP of rigging the recent Chandigarh mayoral election, those from the BJP hit out at AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the Delhi government.

Muslim leaders denounce Gyanvapi ruling, claim ‘faith’ in judiciary wearing thin’

There was no temple where Jama Masjid or Gyanvapi Masjid stands in Varanasi. This was stated at what was probably the largest press conference of six prominent Muslim bodies in recent years. The Muslim leaders also expressed “disappointment with various lower level courts for failing to uphold the Places of Worship Act”, and accused the Executive of testing the patience of the Muslim youth.

Kharge targets Centre over unemployment, inflation and attempts to end reservation

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, participating in the debate on the motion in Rajya Sabha on Friday to thank President Droupadi Murmu, attacked the Centre for unemployment, inflation and the reported attempts to end reservation. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he accused BJP members of promoting and protecting the “monocratic style” of Mr. Modi.

To curb price rise, Centre tells traders, millers to declare rice stocks on govt. portal

Worried over the increase in rice prices, the Centre has asked traders/wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers and processors/millers to declare their stock position of rice and paddy. Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said the decision is to manage the overall food inflation and to prevent unscrupulous speculation.

No time limit for the Ram Nath Kovind panel to submit report on One Nation One Election, Law Minister tells Lok Sabha

Law Minister Arjun Meghwal on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that no specific time limit has been provided for the high-level committee (HLC) on simultaneous polls, headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind. Set up in September last, the HLC’s mandate was to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats keeping in view the existing constitutional framework.